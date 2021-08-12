Masks "Strongly Recommended" At Howell City Hall

August 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Signage will be updated at Howell City Hall stating that masks are strongly recommended - regardless of whether someone is vaccinated or not.



Under new business during Monday night’s meeting, Councilman Dr. Bob Ellis suggested that a policy be adopted requiring masks at City Hall. He raised concerns about the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in proposing a potential mask policy to protect everyone as well those who visit and conduct business in the building – saying he would hate for people come to council meetings and then get sick. Ellis further noted the demographic of individuals who are hospitalized are changing and instead of it being mostly the elderly, it’s now a lot of people in their 20’s to 40’s - adding children’s hospitals are also starting to fill up.



Ellis stated that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently designated Livingston County as a substantial risk area for COVID transmission and an increase in cases involving the Delta variant - which he said is much more contagious and only requires five minutes of exposure to someone in same room as opposed to 6-feet.



The state and local health departments both refer to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends but does not mandate that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of immunization status.



Ellis said he felt at minimum masks should be required at City Hall in the interest of protecting public safety. He said another option was declare another public emergency and go back to virtual meetings but the City attorney advised that unless the state or county takes action, it’s not feasible. It was further advised that masks really can’t be required at City Hall because it is a public building and to date, only recommendations from federal, state and local health officials have been issued – not mandates.



Ellis and others on Council ultimately agreed it would be good to update signage with language strongly recommending masks. Ellis said at least he felt comfortable that he brought up the issue and Council is doing everything within their legal purview to protect the public – adding if all that involves is to update signs to reflect current recommendations, then he thinks it should be done.



Mayor Pro-Tem Jan Lobur commenting that she thinks wearing masks is the respectful thing to do but would also be interested to learn what other municipalities are doing.



Councilman Steve Manor said he predicts that in two weeks it will be a different world the way COVID is spreading and growing. Manor said he doesn’t anticipate the state issuing any orders as it is basically frozen in place as to what can be done. He thinks they’ll be on their own and have to make some decisions in a couple weeks and it’s “all because of politics”. Manor supported the signage change and said the people who don’t want to wear masks won’t anyway but the move at least protects them and those who are so inclined should wear a mask.



Mayor Nick Proctor commented that things are changing daily and they need to stay on top of the issue, adding he felt the discussion was useful and needed.



More conversations are expected with the city manager to discuss how to move forward.