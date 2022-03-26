Food Truck Tuesdays Returning To Downtown Howell

March 26, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A popular monthly event is returning to downtown Howell.



The Howell City Council recently approved a Civic Event application filed by Howell Main Street, Inc. for Food Truck Tuesdays. In compliance with the City’s Civic Event Policy, the sponsoring organization will be billed 50% of the cost for city services.



The events are held in front of the historic Livingston County Courthouse. Each month, four food trucks will be on-site to deliver different dining experiences and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and have a picnic on the courthouse lawn.



Howell City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI they’re super excited about having it come back and are looking forward to events going full steam this year.



The Food Truck Tuesday events are scheduled to take place May 10th, June 14th, July 12th, August 9th and September 13th from 11am to 2pm.



Separately a big Food Truck Rally is planned on Saturday, May 21st with participating vendors to be announced.