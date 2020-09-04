Howell Again Recognized For Excellent Financial Stewardship

September 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





The City of Howell has again received a prestigious award for financial reporting.



The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Howell for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30th 2019. It was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.



The Certificate of Achievement is said to be the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.



The City of Howell has received the recognition for excellence in financial reporting for 13 consecutive years.