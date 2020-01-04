Public Hearing Set On Facade Project In Downtown Howell

January 4, 2020

An upcoming public hearing has been scheduled in order to close out a grant-funded façade project in downtown Howell.



Façade work was completed at both Uptown Coffeehouse and First National Bank with Community Development Block Grant or CDBG Funding. Staff is working to close the project out completely and one of the last steps in that process is to hold a public hearing.

Interim City Manager Erv Suida tells WHMI the hearing is necessary in order to close out the façade grants project requirement. He says both projects were completed and invoked exterior façade work. He said Uptown Coffeehouse was finished this past fall and looks fantastic, noting hat work was going on around the same time as the State Street reconstruction project. First National Bank was completed earlier. Suida says the process of the public hearing is needed to close out the grant and give the public an opportunity to talk about the good things and bad things they liked about the process.



The public hearing will be held at the January 13th Howell City Council meeting, which starts at 7pm in the basement of Howell City Hall. (JM)