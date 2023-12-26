City Of Howell Proceeding With EV Charging Program

December 26, 2023

The City of Howell is proceeding with a program that will eventually bring a new electric vehicle charging station downtown.



The City currently has a station on State Street with two chargers so it can charge two cars at once. The charger currently does not require payment for the public to use and the City covers the cost of electricity and maintenance.



Through the General Motors Dealer Community Charging Program, the City’s charging station will be replaced. State Electric Company is the selected contractor to implement the GM program.



The program aims to nearly double the number of level 2 charging stations in the United States and Canada – aiming to install 40,000 EV chargers.



One of the challenges of EV chargers is said to be maintaining them as repairs are costly and parts aren’t readily available.

Entering into the agreement would allow State Electric to assume the installation and maintenance of the new EV unit and begin requiring payment for the public to use.



At a recent meeting, City Council approved a motion to allow staff to continue working with State Electric on the program, pending final contract approval from the City Attorney.



City Manager Erv Suida said the City will actually be paid 3-cents per kilowatt hour used through the program; and they won't have the maintenance, long-time costs, or electricity. He told WHMI it will be a benefit to the City and they’ll be able to still offer two charging stations.