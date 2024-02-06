Design Work Approved For Depot Lot Project In Downtown Howell

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Plans are moving forward in the City of Howell to reconstruct and transform the Depot Lot and Walnut Street area.



City Council approved a design engineering proposal for the project Monday night. It involves transforming the old Depot Lot into a public gathering space, with additional parking in the existing lot and adjoining areas, as well as improvements to Walnut Street. It’s the area north of Clinton Street and east of Walnut near the train depot and Summit Gardens. The municipal parking lot holds around 64 spaces.



Some bigger aspects of conceptual plans include a pavilion that will house an ice rink in the winter and then be used for public events throughout the year. Bathrooms, a concession area, fire pits, benches, and a water feature are also included; along with other amenities that include lighting, a sound system, and ceiling fans.



Mayor Bob Ellis told WHMI there will be a pedestrian mall along Walnut Street that will include the fire feature and splash pad – adding it will be a really nice community space and as the design work progresses, community input will be sought on some aspects.



Council authorized the design engineering proposal in an amount not to exceed $498,181.



The City has received two grants toward the project. One was earmarked federal funding totaling $750,000 through local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s Office, while the other was $2 (m) million through the Michigan Economic Development Council.



The City had earlier been in talks with the Howell Carnegie District Library regarding a parcel it owns to provide additional parking spaces as part of a separate potential redevelopment deal but nothing came to fruition.



Design completion is anticipated in September. Early on in the process, staff will be holding public stakeholder meetings to discuss design elements, listen to any concerns, and inform those in the area of the improvements. The target completion would be December 2025.



*** Very preliminary conceptual renderings originally presented last spring are pictured.