Howell City Council To Host Small Work Session On Marijuana

March 26, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming work session is planned to update the Howell City Council about marijuana locally and at the state level.



Council will be having a small work session on marijuana on Monday, March 28th at 6pm. The City is one of many communities that have “opted out” of allowing all marijuana uses - although both medical and adult use marijuana sales are legal.



One exception is the Village of Pinckney, which will be home to the first marijuana establishment in Livingston County. “The Means” will be located at 935 West Main Street/M-36 at the site of the old, vacant Pinckney Elementary School property. A mixed-use adult marijuana establishment is planned that will include a grower, processor and retailer.



For the upcoming work session, Howell City Manager Erv Suida says they’ll be providing some updates on where the City is at and what’s happened in the county and state over the past couple of years. He told WHMI he’s hoping that it will prompt a bigger work session so they can have more detailed discussions.



Suida noted they have new Council members so they wanted to do some updates and let them know where the City is and that it opted out but also what other communities are doing and what’s going on at the state level.



Monday’s work session will take place in the basement of City Hall, before the regularly scheduled Council meeting at 7pm.