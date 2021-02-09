Howell City Council Appoints New Member

February 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The newest member of the Howell City Council has been sworn-in.



Prior to Monday night’s regular virtual meeting, Council held a special meeting to interview five candidates that sought to fill the seat left vacant with the resignation of Michael Mulvahill, who is moving out of the City. Council ultimately voted to appoint Nikolas Hertrich, who was welcomed by Mayor Nick Proctor. He said it was good to have Hertrich on board and noted there were good candidates; commenting that there was stiff competition and one particular candidate who had council torn. That candidate was not identified during the regular meeting.



Hertrich thanked Council, saying he appreciates the opportunity. He currently serves on the City’s Capital Improvement and Rate Advisory Board, which provides oversight for the operation and management of the jointly expanded wastewater treatment plant that serves the City and Marion Township. Hertrich is expected to continue on in that role while on Council.



Meanwhile, it was noted during the meeting that the city’s new clerk starts next Tuesday and will be able to train for three weeks with longtime Clerk Jane Cartwright, who is retiring. Angela Guillen comes to the City from Mundy Township, where she has most recently served as deputy clerk.