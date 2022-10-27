Longtime Howell City Councilman Stepping Down

October 27, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor is stepping down.



Manor tendered his resignation from Council; thanking Mayor Bob Ellis and City Manager Erv Suida as well as current and past council members and city staff, for their hard work and assistance over the past 23 years. Manor said “Sometimes it’s hard to quit and this has been such an occasion for me, but it’s time”.



Manor is a retired teacher from Howell Public Schools, although his teaching career spanned more than 34 years. After retiring in 1998, Manor was elected to City Council in 1999. Since then, he’s dedicated countless hours to serving the Howell community. Manor served as Mayor Pro-Tem, was a member of several boards and committees, and took on multiple volunteer roles. In recent years, Manor began to step back from different roles and has been dealing with health issues. His involvement beyond city and council initiatives includes the Howell Rotary, Parker Skate Park, Countryside Veterinary Dog Park, the Livingston County Diversity Council, and more.



In a press release, the City said Councilman Manor’s experience, wisdom and dedication will be missed by Council, staff, and the entire community but it looks forward to seeing him as the Grand Marshal of the Fantasy of Lights Parade on November 25th.



As for the vacant Council seat, the term expires in November 2023. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply prior to November 7th. Applications are available on the City's website. That link is provided.