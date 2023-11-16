Re-Elected Howell Mayor & Council Administered Oath Of Office

November 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The recently re-elected Howell Mayor and City Council members were sworn-in and administered the oath of office at Monday night’s meeting.



Incumbent Mayor Bob Ellis retained his seat in the November 7th General Election. Incumbent City Council members Nikolas Hertrich, Alex Clos, and Erin Britten were also re-elected and will serve four-year terms.



Following the oath of office, Council voted to appoint member Jacob Schlittler to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem.



City Manager Erv Suida congratulated everyone on re-election, saying he thinks they have a very unique Council and all members bring great skills. Suida said both he and staff are looking forward to another great year and working with them.



All of the incumbents provided statements to WHMI on their re-election.



Mayor Bob Ellis:

“I’m very happy that the community decided to allow me to serve for another term as mayor. I’m grateful to the people who supported me and volunteered to help my campaign. I’d especially like to thank Will Stuart, the videographer who made my campaign video. He did a great job showing recent accomplishments by the city and things to look forward to. I’m especially excited about planned renovations to the depot parking lot with a pedestrian mall, ice rink, pavilion, and splash pad; opening of the Motorsports Gateway, and construction of the new Loop Road”.





Nikolas Hertrich:

Thank you for the opportunity for a moment of gratitude. I would like to thank everyone who voted in last week's election. The results were humbling. I am honored and privileged to be able to continue to serve the City residents, support City staff, and work with the Mayor and fellow council members for the next four years. It is a privilege to have been returned to the City Council and I will continue to do my best to represent you and my hometown. Thank you everyone for your support!”





Alex Clos:

“I am excited to be back for 4-years. Our council is full of talented individuals who are able to leverage skillsets to advance the City in many ways. There are no solo artists in this group. As a collective body we have accomplished a great deal in a short two-year period. This has me excited to see what we can continue to accomplish as a team over the next four. We have focused on needed infrastructure upgrades along with creative development plans for our Downtown District and along South Michigan Ave. Having the privilege to serve on council for another term and see these projects completed is special. Of course, what makes any of this possible is our outstanding city staff. Led by our city manager and department heads, our staff remains the strength of our community. The past two years we have added several new faces and have watched this group come together and really blossom into leaders and experts in their fields. They work hard for the community and their passion is unmatched. Our city is poised for a lot of great things to come, and I could not be happier to be part of council during this time”.





Erin Britten:

“This was my first election, being appointed and now elected to Council has been a rewarding experience. I have learned so much from this group of individuals and I am eager to continue working on the projects that will enhance our City and its future”.





On being appointed Mayor Pro-Tem, Schlittler used the opportunity “to thank my beautiful wife for her love and support”.