Howell City Council Wishes Clerk Cartwright Well In Retirement

November 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell City Council wished longtime Clerk Jane Cartwright well in her pending retirement this spring.



After 16 years of service, Cartwright recently provided notice of her retirement on or around March 1st. Council and others thanked Cartwright for her service during Monday night’s virtual meeting.



Mayor Nick Proctor said they received a very sad email from Cartwright announcing her retirement and “we don’t have words”. He joked that her resignation letter can always be rescinded and said it’s been a wonderful experience working with her. Proctor commented further that Cartwright has been a gem for 16-years and they’ll miss her deeply but assured that she’ll always have a home in Howell.



Cartwright thanked everyone and said she appreciated all of the kind words and individual messages she’s received. She said there’s been a real outpouring from the community and it means a lot. Cartwright said working for the City has just been a wonderful experience and she just wants to provide a smooth transition and allow the City enough time to get some replacements in.



Cartwright not only serves as clerk but also serves in the dual position of Human Resources director. The City will be working to fill both positions in the coming months.



