Design Plans Presented For New Howell City Council Chambers

April 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Design work is progressing for the new Howell City Council chambers.



Design concepts were presented at a meeting earlier this month.



City staff has been working with engineers on the design for the new first floor Council Chambers and conceptual renderings were presented and reviewed.



The new room will have vaulted ceilings, a lot more space, restrooms, and better lighting. It will also serve as the City's voting precinct with improved accessibility.



Members were pleased overall with the concept and color schemes and made some minor suggestions.



The project has been decades in the making. Council chambers are currently located in the basement, which was supposed to be temporary, and those will be moved to the first floor.



The new chambers are part of a larger project to renovate Howell City Hall. The first floor was earlier remodeled. The Police Department will be moving up from the first to the second floor, which is currently under construction.