Candidates Look To Fill Vacant Howell City Council Seat

February 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Interviews are planned for five candidates that applied for a vacant Howell City Council seat.



Councilman Michael Mulvahill resigned as he and his wife are moving out of the City. The council earlier approved a motion accepting Mulvahill’s resignation with regrets and extended their sincere appreciation for his years of service to the City. A notice of the vacancy and process to apply was posted. Five candidates applied and many are familiar names. They include Adam Smiddy, the former Livingston County Veterans Services director who recently ran for a state House seat; Lee Ann Blazejewski who ran unsuccessfully for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners; Kathryn Tuck, who serves as president of the Howell Carnegie District Library Board of Directors; Nikolas Hertrich who previously ran for a seat on the Howell City Council; and Alexander Clos, who serves as the current chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals.



Mulvahill’s term expires in November 2023. There is a 30-day window from his resignation to fill the vacant Council seat. The Howell City Council anticipates holding interviews at the next meeting on February 8th.