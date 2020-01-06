Howell City Council To Host Budget Worksession

January 6, 2020

The Howell City Council will host a budget work session next week.



Interim City Manager Erv Suida tells WHMI they’ll set some parameters for this year’s budget. As it will be one without a permanent city manager in place, he says they want to make sure to start early, identify objectives and get a good game plan together to get through this fiscal year and the upcoming fiscal year. Suida says they still face a lot of the fiscal challenges that they have been facing so this will be a maintenance budget with not a whole lot going on.

He noted M-DOT will resurfacing Grand River starting in June from M-59 to just between Lucy Road and National Street. Then in 2021, Suida says there’s the East Clinton Street project the City is planning with grant assistance. He says this year will be kind of a maintenance budget - just worrying about operations and getting through those things and then hopefully they’ll get a new manager hired before the start of that budget and take it from there.



The budget work session will start at 5pm on January 13th, before the normally scheduled City Council meeting. Suida says the public is welcome to attend and they’ll resume the normal council meeting at 7pm. (JM)