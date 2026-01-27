Council Appoints New Howell City Manager

January 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell has appointed a new manager.



Council met Monday night and unanimously voted to appoint Kristi Troy, who has been serving in the interim role after longtime former Manager Erv Suida retired.



The City Manager Hiring Process Committee made the recommendation following a comprehensive recruitment and evaluation process.



Troy thanked everyone for their kind words, further thanking Council and staff for the opportunities and support given to her during her time as interim manager – joking she’s now on her 4th name plate. Troy has held numerous roles with the city, including Planning and Zoning Administrator.



Troy said “my gratitude to each of you is sincere and heartfelt, I am proud to lead this amazing group of directors and staff, and they are one of the main reasons I pursued this role…Since the beginning of my career, the City has become a part of me and I will dedicate my days to preserving its historical character, supporting our businesses, listening to our residents, and building the visions that Council has in store”.



Troy further thanked and recognized her family, as well as Suida who was in the audience with his family.



A total of 36 applications were received, of which 16 candidates met the minimum qualifications for the position. Qualified candidates were evaluated based on professional qualifications, leadership experience, municipal management expertise, and alignment with the City Council’s goals and expectations. In addition, careful consideration was given to organizational continuity, institutional knowledge, and demonstrated performance during the interim appointment.



A memo stated:

During her tenure as Interim City Manager, Ms. Troy has provided steady and effective leadership and has demonstrated a strong command of City operations, budgeting and financial management, labor relations, planning and zoning, and policy implementation. She has worked collaboratively with City Council, department directors, employees, and the community, while maintaining a high level of transparency, professionalism, and responsiveness. Her performance reflects both strategic leadership and sound day-today operational management. The Committee believes that Ms. Troy’s proven experience, in-depth knowledge of City operations, and demonstrated ability to lead the organization during a period of transition position her well to serve as the City of Howell’s permanent City Manager. Her appointment would also provide continuity and stability for City staff, Council, and residents.





Councilman Alex Clos, who served on the Committee, commented it was a very civil process and everyone was on the same page – although they got there in different ways. He said he’s very excited – calling it a “well-balanced decision that shows the City can develop their own talent, support them, and then watch them grow into leaders”. He further noted Troy has the respect of department heads, staff, the mayor, and council, and he’s very much in support.



Michael Gaitan-Flores offered input as one of the newest Council members, saying it was amazing to see Troy’s commitment to the City. He said she’s been able to meet with any citizen who has questions, and has heard from staff “how she just pauses and makes sure that she understands the whole situation – which is really critical in a leader but especially when going through a great time in the City with either capital improvements or other amazing things”. Gaitan-Flores conclude by saying he thinks the City is in “great hands” and he’s looking forward to continue working with her.



Following Troy’s appointment, she was sworn-in and administered the oath of office by the City Clerk surrounded by family and friends.



Per standard practice, the appointment is subject to the negotiation and approval of an employment agreement.