Howell City Clerk Resigns

May 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell City Clerk has resigned.



City staff and leadership received notice of the resignation of Howell City Clerk Angela Guillen (pictured) effective May 10th. A press release states the City wishes her well in her future endeavors.



At Monday night’s City Council meeting following a closed session to discuss “personnel matters”, Council voted unanimously to appoint HR Director Jamie Helman to the position of Interim City Clerk.



Council also voted unanimously to appoint Deanna Robson to the position of City Clerk with a start date of May 19th. Robson is a former employee and Deputy Clerk for the City. Officials say she comes to the City with great experience and knowledge of the community and they look forward to her joining the team.



No official reason was given for Guillen’s departure. She was hired by the City in February of 2021. Prior to coming to Howell, Guillen served as Deputy Clerk in Genesee County’s Mundy Township.