Howell City Clerk's Office Busy Ahead Of Election Day

October 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With less than one week left to go before next Tuesday’s General Election, most municipal clerks across Livingston County are not only busy preparing but aiding individuals with early voting.



At Monday night’s virtual Howell City Council meeting, Clerk Jane Cartwright noted the Livingston County clerk was anticipating around 90% voter turnout on Election Day. Cartwright said they’ve been very busy with people coming in with absentee ballots and voting early – noting they anticipate Election Day being just as busy. Cartwright told Council 2,895 ballots had been issued as of Monday. 76% had been returned or 2,193 – which was said to be triple the last General Election. Cartwright said they issued 73 ballots on Monday alone – which was open door all-day long. She said they had to put up a couple more voting booths – noting the office is not set up for that but they’re making it work and will do the best they can.



Mayor Nick Proctor and other Council members commended Cartwright and staff for all of their hard work thus far, saying everyone is doing an excellent job under the circumstances.



Meanwhile, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says citizens can cast their ballots safely and with confidence this election. She says all election workers are required to wear masks and all voters are strongly encouraged to do so. Voters who already have absentee ballots can drop them off at their city or township clerk’s office or ballot drop box, as use of the United States Postal Service is now discouraged. All registered voters may vote early by visiting their city or township clerk’s office through Monday, November 2nd. There they can request, fill out and submit an absentee ballot all in one trip or take their ballot home to fill out and sign the envelope before returning it to one of their jurisdiction’s ballot drop boxes by 8pm on November 3rd. More information can be found through the link.