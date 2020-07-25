City of Howell Could Get Federal CARES Act Funding

July 25, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The City of Howell is hoping to receive federal funding for public safety reimbursement related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A program was created to reimburse eligible public safety and public health payroll expenditures under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act. At a virtual Howell City Council meeting, Manager Paul DeBuff stated it looks like the City might be able to get some of that federal reimbursement for public safety, specifically the police department. DeBuff said it appears to be able to cover compensation and benefits for police. He said the amount the City stands to receive is dependent on how much money is in the pot and how much is left, adding if funds start running out, then the City would get a proportionate share of those dollars.



DeBuff said they’ll provide Council with a clearer number once they’re able to apply and hopefully receive the funds but it is very good news for the City.