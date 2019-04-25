City of Howell Hosting 32nd Annual Arbor Day Celebration Friday

April 25, 2019

The City of Howell will again host an event in observance of Arbor Day this Friday.



The City of Howell will be observing 31 consecutive years as a Tree City USA community but is also commemorating its 32nd annual Arbor Day celebration. City Council earlier approved a resolution recognizing the same. This year’s Arbor Day celebration will take place at 10am Friday at Howell City Hall. Due to budget constraints, ChemTrend Company of Howell has agreed to sponsor this year’s event and further committed to sponsoring the event for the next four years. The company was commended at a recent meeting for stepping up and Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Manor noted the company’s German attitude is reflected in its commitment to the environment and community responsibility. The Family Tree Doctor, Spicer Group and Recycle Livingston are supporting sponsors and will have stations at Friday’s event.



The 3rd grade classes from Southwest Elementary School will be joining city officials, along with the Howell Police Department and Howell Area Fire Authority. The Arbor Day event is open to the public and officials say all community members are welcome to attend. (JM)