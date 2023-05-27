Annual Memorial Day Parade In Downtown Howell

May 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The annual Memorial Day Parade will take place in downtown Howell Monday.



The parade is a joint partnership between the City and the American Legion Post 141.



The parade steps off at 10am at the Howell Carnegie District Library and heads east down Grand River to Barnard Street, before traveling north and ending at Lakeview Cemetery. A memorial ceremony will begin directly after the parade.



Howell City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI they’re glad to sponsor the parade in partnership with the American Legion Post, which puts on a nice parade, and does a fantastic job honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Suida said there will be a nice ceremony at the historic Livingston County Courthouse before moving move over to Lakeview Cemetery and then heading back to the Legion Hall.



A flyer is attached.



