Unsafe Structure To Finally Be Demolished In City Of Howell

May 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After years of issues and court battles, an eyesore home will finally be torn down in the City of Howell.



City staff has been going through the condemnation process for the house at 504 N Court Street and has received needed court approvals to proceed with the demolition of the structures on the property.



At a recent meeting, Council members happily approved a motion to award the demolition contract to Regal Rigging and Demolition for an amount not to exceed $18,000 – which was the low bidder.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI it’s definitely been a long time coming as the home is in bad disrepair and needs to come down. He said they were finally able to secure some pricing that was reasonable and got it approved. Suida said they look forward to getting it torn down as it’s an unsafe structure and he’s sure the neighborhood will appreciate it as well.



The bid includes the removal of the house and garage, including the basement/foundations and restoration of the lot.



An asbestos survey was also completed, with zero found in the home or garage, and all utilities are disconnected.



Suida said they’ll be meeting with contractors to discuss timing but they anticipate demolition in the next month or two.