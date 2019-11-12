Chem Trend Named Top Workplace For Eighth Straight Year

November 12, 2019

Chem-Trend, a company that specializes in design, development, and manufacturing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other process chemical specialties, was recognized by the Detroit Free Press as one of Michigan’s Top Workplaces for 2019. This marks the eighth year in a row that Chem-Trend has received the accolade.



Top Workplaces are determined by employee nominations and results from an anonymous employee feedback survey, which is administered and scored by Energage, the Free Press’s research partner for the project. Employees responded to questions about their overall satisfaction, culture, pay and benefits, leadership, training and advancement opportunities, flexibility, and amenities.



Subramanian Hariharan, Chem-Trend vice president and general manager for North America, says Chem Trend is proud to serve their customers and one another. Hariharan feels Chem Trend’s team adds tremendous value to every area of their business, and that earning the Top Workplace recognition for an eighth consecutive year is a testament to them.