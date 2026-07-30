Howell Chamber Among Nation’s Top Finalists For ACCE “Chamber Of The Year” Award

July 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognized as one of only three finalists in Category 2 for the 2026 Chamber of the Year Award.



It’s presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives or ACCE.



Considered one of the chamber profession's highest honors, the award recognizes organizational excellence, innovation, and measurable impact in serving businesses and communities.



Earning finalist status is a rigorous process. Chambers must first meet performance benchmarks in areas including membership retention and financial health before completing a comprehensive written application evaluated by peer executives and advancing through a finalist interview process.



The Howell Area Chamber was one of only three finalists in its size category — earning the opportunity to share its story before a panel of experienced chamber professionals at the ACCE Annual Convention in New Orleans.



The Chamber of the Year application challenged finalists to tell the story that best represents their organization and its impact. For the Howell Area Chamber, that story was the Livingston Business HUB.



Born from conversations with local entrepreneurs, business leaders, educators, nonprofit organizations, and community partners, the Livingston Business HUB was created to better connect people with the resources, relationships, and support they need to succeed. Today, it serves as a collaborative hub where educational programming, mentorship, networking, workspace, and strategic partnerships come together to strengthen businesses and foster long-term economic growth throughout Livingston County.



Howell Chamber President & CEO Janelle Smith said:



“Being named a finalist for ACCE’s Chamber of the Year Award was an incredibly humbling experience and a tremendous honor. Simply having the opportunity to represent our community on the national stage was a meaningful recognition of the work happening here every day. Beyond the recognition itself, the Chamber of the Year process challenged us to think deeply about how we communicate our impact, measure meaningful outcomes, and continually strive for excellence in serving our members and community. We returned home inspired, grateful, and even more committed to leading with purpose, innovation, and impact. We also returned home with new ideas, fresh perspectives, and meaningful relationships that will help shape the next chapter of our work as we continue raising the bar for our members and the Livingston County community.”



The recognition is said to reflect the collective efforts of the Chamber’s members, Board of Directors, volunteers, sponsors, community partners, and the many entrepreneurs and businesses that continue to invest in Livingston County’s future. “Every conversation, partnership, program, and shared vision helped tell the story that earned national recognition”.



A release states “While recognition has never been the goal, it is meaningful to have the Chamber's work recognized by peers who understand both the challenges and opportunities of serving today's business communities. More importantly, the experience affirmed that the innovation happening in Livingston County is making a difference—and inspired new ideas that will help shape the Chamber's work in the years ahead.

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce returns home with renewed momentum and a continued commitment to strengthening partnerships, supporting entrepreneurs, creating new opportunities for businesses, and delivering meaningful value to the Livingston County community”.