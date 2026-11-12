World Café To Shape Livingston County's 10-Year Prosperity Vision

November 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community partners to help shape a shared vision for Livingston County’s prosperity during a World Café event.



Hosted through the Chamber’s Entrepreneurship Forum, the gathering on Tuesday, December 1st will center on one question: For us to have a significant impact on 1,000 businesses to drive prosperity, what will we have to do?



The conversation launches a long-term initiative to engage 1,000 businesses in advancing Livingston County’s shared prosperity over the next 10 years.



A World Café is a structured conversation designed to draw out ideas and connect perspectives.



Participants will explore the central question in three rounds of 20 minutes, moving between small tables so ideas can cross-pollinate. Each table will then distill its conversation into one major recommendation and three supporting ideas. The full group will select a recommendation to share with the Chamber.



The gathering has three aims: channel the energy of local leaders, build relationships among people invested in Livingston County, and gather advice on how to design the initiative for success.



Livingston County will also serve as the pilot for a Prosperity Blueprint that other chambers can use to engage their own business communities.



The Chamber will compile the feedback and desired outcomes from the session, alongside additional community input, to shape a vision plan. Afterward, participants will hear which outcomes were selected, why they were chosen, and how they can continue to engage in building what comes next.



The World Café will take place from 3 to 6pm at The Reserve Event Center in Howell. Space is limited to 50 participants, and advance registration is required.



Visit www.howell.org to register. That link is provided.



Community members who want to learn more about the initiative or explore ways to stay involved can contact Janelle Smith at jsmith@howell.org or (517) 546-3920.