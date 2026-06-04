Howell Area Chamber Of Commerce Finalist For 2026 Chamber Of The Year Award

June 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2026 Chamber of the Year award.



It’s presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives or ACCE. The association is based in Alexandria, Virginia with over 1,600 Chambers of Commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members - representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.



The award, sponsored by GrowthZone, is the most prestigious and competitive award in the chamber industry - recognizing excellence in operations, member service and community leadership. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and impacted key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life.



ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly said “Being named a Chamber of the Year finalist is a powerful reflection of leadership, innovation and measurable impact. We congratulate these outstanding chambers on this well-deserved recognition. They are not only serving their members, they are shaping stronger economies, building more resilient communities and setting a high standard for the chamber profession.”



Chamber of the Year winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 21st during the Awards Show at ACCE’s Annual Convention in New Orleans.



Howell Chamber President Janelle Smith said "Being named a finalist for ACCE's Chamber of the Year Award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the strength, innovation, and collaboration that define our business community. This recognition belongs not only to our Chamber team, but to our members, investors, volunteers, partners, and community leaders who continually step forward to build a stronger Livingston County”.



Smith added “Over the past several years, we have challenged ourselves to think beyond traditional chamber work. We have built pathways for entrepreneurs, developed workforce solutions, driven economic development, and positioned the Chamber as a true catalyst for community impact. To be recognized among the nation's leading chambers affirms that when a community comes together around a shared vision, extraordinary things are possible. We are proud to represent Livingston County on a national stage and grateful for everyone who has played a role in this achievement."



Chambers of Commerce interested in competing for the award must first qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE’s Annual Chamber Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention and membership dollar retention.



Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. The finalists then move on to an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.



To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four budget categories. A strong conflict of interest policy signed by all volunteer judges, is said to ensure a competitive and fair playing field for all applicants.