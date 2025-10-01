Local Students Can Apply For National Civics Bee

October 1, 2025

The National Civics Bee is coming to Livingston County.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is proud to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to bring the National Civics Bee® to Livingston County for the 2025–2026 program year.



The annual initiative encourages middle school students to showcase their civics knowledge, engage in their communities, and strengthen their understanding of democracy through a multi-round, non-partisan competition.



Middle school students in grades 6–8 from public, private, charter, and home schools across Livingston County are invited to participate by submitting a short essay proposing an idea to improve their community.



Top essayists will advance to a live quiz competition hosted locally, with winners moving on to state and national competitions.



Finalists who reach the National Championship in Washington, D.C. will compete for cash prizes, national recognition, and a $100,000 529 education savings plan contribution. Thanks to the generous support of the Fisher Global Foundation, the first-place winner in each state may also secure a $5,000 donation for their school.



The essay application portal opens September 8, 2025, at 6:01 p.m. HST and closes February 3rd, 2026 at 11:59pm HST.



Students can apply online at the provided link.



Educators, parents, and community leaders are encouraged to share the opportunity with students.



Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation President Janelle Smith said “The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is honored to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to bring the National Civics Bee to Michigan. This engaging initiative encourages middle school students to explore civic life, build critical skills, and take an active role in their communities. With only 20% of Michigan eighth graders currently proficient in civics, there is an urgent need, and a tremendous opportunity, for schools and community partners to come together to strengthen civic education. The Civics Bee helps meet this need by challenging students to identify real issues in their communities and propose practical solutions, fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and real-world problem-solving.”



Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation, commented “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we have a powerful opportunity – and responsibility – to reignite civic learning across the country. Our hope is that the National Civics Bee inspires more schools to prioritize civics education, equipping young people with a deeper understanding of how our government and democracy work – and the essential role they play in strengthening their communities and our nation.”



For more information about the National Civics Bee, visit www.nationalcivicsbee.org.