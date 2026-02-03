Howell Chamber Membership Super Bowl Kicks Off

February 3, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Hut, hut, hike! The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce "Membership Super Bowl" or “Your Chamber Connection” is now underway until Thursday. This high-energy, community-focused campaign focuses on business leadership and community impact across Livingston County.



The 3-day "Membership Super Bowl" is taking place at The Reserve Event Center in Pinckney, on Equus Hills Drive, near West Schafer and Gawley Roads. That's where more than 150 local business leaders and volunteers are huddling up this week to strengthen the regional business community.



Howell Chamber Director of Membership and Business Development, Jennifer Nielsen, says their Super Bowl is sure to include some friendly competition while celebrating “The Power of We."