Eva Bonfiglio Awarded $5,000 Margaret Starkey Scholarship

July 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced that Eva Bonfiglio, a 2026 graduate of Howell High School, has been selected as the recipient of a $5,000 Margaret Starkey Scholarship.



The annual scholarship recognizes a graduating senior who exemplifies outstanding work ethic, leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to personal and professional growth.



Bonfiglio is attending the University of Michigan this fall, where she plans to major in Biology in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts before pursuing dental school with the goal of specializing in orthodontics. She hopes to build a career focused on improving both the confidence and mental well-being of others through her profession.



Throughout high school, Bonfiglio demonstrated an exceptional commitment to leadership, academics, service, and employment. While maintaining a part-time job at Horse Feathers Kitchen & Cocktails, she served as President of Howell High School's Hope Squad, was selected as one of only 45 students nationwide for the Hope Squad National Council, competed on the varsity archery team, participated in marching band, state piano competitions, and the International Thespian Society. She also dedicated countless hours to mentoring younger students and volunteering throughout the community.



Eva's employer described her as a natural leader who is highly motivated, dependable, and respected by both coworkers and customers. In her role, she has trained new team members and consistently demonstrated professionalism, confidence, and flexibility. Those qualities embody the spirit of the Margaret Starkey Scholarship.



Howell Chamber President Janelle Smith said "The Margaret Starkey Scholarship recognizes students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate leadership, initiative, and a commitment to serving others. Eva's remarkable accomplishments, work ethic, and passion for making a difference in the lives of others make her an outstanding recipient. We are proud to support her as she begins this exciting next chapter."



Established through the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Margaret Starkey Scholarship honors the legacy of Margaret Starkey by investing in students who exemplify integrity, leadership, and community engagement while balancing work and education.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation “congratulates Eva Bonfiglio on this well-deserved recognition and wishes her continued success as she begins her studies at the University of Michigan this fall”.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the Livingston County community through educational initiatives, leadership development, workforce programs, and scholarships that invest in the next generation of leaders.