Howell Chamber Program To Feature Valentine's Day Story With Heart

February 9, 2019

A Valentines’ Day luncheon event will feature a heartwarming story of a 9-year-old boy helping to keep hearts beating.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s next Lunch & Learn program will feature a Valentines’ Day story with heart. 9-year-old Lucas Vetter will share how he learned about LUCAS, a hands-free CPR device, demonstrate how LUCAS works and explain his business plan to generate funds to purchase additional devices for the Howell Area Fire Department. A representative from the fire department will talk about how first responders use LUCAS on emergency calls and the need for more units to help save lives.



The program will take place on Thursday, February 14th from 11:30am to 1pm at the Howell chamber building located at 123 E. Washington Street in Howell. The program cost is $20 and includes lunch and all materials. A link to register is provided. (JM)