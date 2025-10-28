ATHENA Leadership Awards Celebrate Women Redefining Success

October 28, 2025

The Howell Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently hosted the 2025 Livingston ATHENA Leadership Awards Celebration.



It was presented in partnership with Lake Trust Credit Union; honoring extraordinary women whose leadership, service, and individuality continue to uplift and empower Livingston County.



The following release was issued:



Held on a bright morning at Lake Trust Credit Union, the celebration highlighted the impact of women who lead with courage, compassion, and conviction.



The event featured a powerful keynote address by Topsie VandenBosch, LMSW, a Leadership Consultant and Emotional Intelligence Practitioner. Her presentation, “Know Your Value: Redefining Success and Embracing Your Unique Journey,” encouraged guests to lead with authenticity, confidence, and courage. Drawing from her Voice Momentum™ framework, Topsie challenged women to move beyond performance-based leadership and instead measure success through impact, learning, and depth—celebrating progress over perfection and individuality over comparison.



Guiding the program with warmth and enthusiasm, Emcee Rachael Hunter, from 99.5 WYCD, Detroit’s Country Music Station, where she co-hosts The Josh, Rachael & Grunwald Show morning show, set a celebratory tone throughout the morning. Her reflections on leadership and self-awareness reinforced Topsie’s message, reminding attendees that knowing one’s value is key to leading authentically and creating meaningful impact.



The highlight of the event was the presentation of the ATHENA Leadership Award to Kelly Genei, Dean of Undergraduate Studies at Cleary University in Howell, recognized for her exceptional leadership, community involvement, and commitment to mentoring others. Kelly exemplifies the ATHENA principles of professional excellence, collaboration, and service—empowering those around her to rise, lead, and inspire.



The Foundation also recognized all 2025 ATHENA nominees, each a remarkable example of purpose-driven leadership. Their contributions span industries and generations, collectively strengthening Livingston County through mentorship, innovation, and service.



Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet from Plum Market and creative mocktails provided by Twisted Sisters, adding a festive flair to a morning dedicated to celebrating women’s leadership and collective success.

This year’s awards continue the momentum of the Livingston ATHENA Chapter, launched earlier this year in partnership with Lake Trust Credit Union. The chapter brings ATHENA’s globally recognized leadership principles—authenticity, collaboration, courage, and community impact—to Livingston County, creating new pathways for mentorship, learning, and connection among women.



“Lake Trust has built strong connections in Livingston County and proudly supports initiatives that uplift our friends and neighbors,” said Brandalynn Winchester-Middlebrook, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Purpose Officer at Lake Trust. “The ATHENA program empowers women to grow personally and professionally, creating a stronger, more vibrant community where everyone thrives.”



Sponsors and Supporters



The Howell Chamber of Commerce Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors who made the celebration possible:



•Presenting Sponsor: Lake Trust Credit Union

•Inspire Sponsor: Affinity Wealth Solutions and Planted Provisioning

•Nomination Night Sponsor: Bank of Ann Arbor

•Media Sponsor: Wayne Media

•Centerpiece Sponsors: Blue Sky Rentals

•Brilliance Sponsors: LACASA Center, LaFontaine Cadillac, Morgan Stanley, Trinity Health

•Spark Sponsor: Citizens Insurance

•Collaboration Sponsor: Explore Brighton Howell Area



Special appreciation is extended to Lake Trust Credit Union for graciously hosting the morning celebration in their beautiful facility and for their ongoing partnership in advancing women’s leadership through the Livingston ATHENA Chapter.



The ATHENA Leadership Awards and the Livingston ATHENA Chapter embody the mission of the Howell Chamber of Commerce Foundation—to connect, advocate, and lead—celebrating those who make Livingston County a more vibrant, inclusive, and inspired place to live and work.



For more information about the Livingston ATHENA Chapter or upcoming leadership programs, visit www.howell.org or contact Dianne Samples at dsamples@howell.org.



Photo: LACASA