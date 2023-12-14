Howell Chamber Hosts Open House to Unveil New Business HUB

December 14, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Open House Thursday morning to cut the ribbon on its newly remodeled Livingston Business HUB.



Chamber President Janelle Smith says the collaborative workspace comes equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to help entrepreneurs and freelancers grow.



“The HUB will provide wrap-around programming, great synergy amongst business owners and opportunities for a place to work. It will provide a lot of legitimacy to a business who is maybe just starting off and doesn’t have the means to really invest in their own brick-and-mortar,” she says.



“We want to help them get their feet on the ground, build that foundation and grow.”