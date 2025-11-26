Fantasy Of Lights Parade & Festivities Return To Downtown Howell Friday

November 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fantasy of Lights parade and festivities return to downtown Howell this Friday.



It’s a holiday favorite and this year marks the 41st anniversary of the beloved parade – which marks the official kick-off to the holiday season.



The main event of the evening is always the Fantasy of Lights Parade, hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Over 50 beautifully lit and decorated floats soar down Grand River along with local marching bands, first responders, special guests, and the big guy himself, Santa!



This year’s parade theme is “Tinsel Toys and Twinkling Lights”. The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Erv Suida - the recently retired Howell City Manager.



The Fantasy 5K race and one-mile family fun walk kicks off at 6pm, immediately followed by the parade. Runners don their favorite holiday apparel, costumes and lights to race along the parade route.



General festivities begin at 3:30pm on State Street, aka Festival Street. Locals and visitors can shop with downtown merchants, grab refreshments, enjoy live entertainment, and pop in for a visit with Santa and his Reindeer. Family friendly activities include letters and photos with Santa including music and vendors along the peppermint path.



Chamber President Janelle Smith told WHMI attendees can “expect that good old holiday magic in downtown Howell” and everyone is excited as it is truly the best way to kick off the holiday season. She noted this is their largest event every year and they average around 30,000 visitors to the downtown area.



Smith advises that people arrive early, dress for the weather, and dress in layers.

Some good news to note: the new parking lot over at the Fire & Ice Depot Lot District will be open, featuring over 130 new spaces for guests.



WHMI’s The Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison will be broadcasting live from 4 to 6pm, with the Grinch from 4 to 7:30pm.



More information, a map, and a full schedule of events are available in the provided links.