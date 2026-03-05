Howell Chamber Discussion: Using AI in Business, Cybersecurity Risks

March 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A breakfast discussion on emerging artificial intelligence and cybersecurity with members of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce was held at Chemung Hills Thursday morning.



It was part of the chamber's Good Morning Livingston series.



Ken Bradberry, a longtime IT expert currently working for hospital group, says even smaller mom and pop businesses should at least get familiar with AI, and revisit their own cybersecurity measures.



“They probably use some king of fleet management for their vehicles. If that was interrupted, for whatever reason, that could cause a disruption in their business,” he told WHMI News.



Bradberry says just like companies are now using AI to streamline operations, online hackers also are using AI to find weaknesses in your firewall and other digital safeguards.



“What we’re really protecting here, obviously, is the community, but also the reputation of these businesses. Sometimes it’s not completely clear when that issue is a cybersecurity breach versus some other issue. Again, it’s important to address that as a business owner and as a consumer, just making smart choices.”



Not all AI applications are the same, he says. And you may do more harm than good if you don't do your research.



“We tend to chase the bright shiny objects. Let’s not chase them anymore. Let’s be informed. Let’s not get caught up in the hype, and go back to the fundamentals,” Bradberry said.



“If I’m playing with my kids and I’m making crazy cat pictures, eating ice cream or something. That’s fun. AI is cool. But if I’m making major business decisions, or technical decisions, I’m not going to be so open to introducing AI to that process.”



Bradberry says AI is useful and a great augmentation, but it cannot replace good solid decision making and common sense.



And he says there are options for small business owners, who may need assistance with system upgrades and protections.



“There are ways of hiring virtual security specialists, or fractional, where it’s much cheaper to get that information. There are ways you can drive that cost down. And it just has to make good financial sense,” Bradberry added.



The risk has to outweigh the cost.



“If the risk is that your business goes under and you’re going to lose millions of dollars, or whatever, versus the cost of consulting for a period of time. You just have to decide what makes the most sense for your company.”