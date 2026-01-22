Howell Chamber Director of Programming and Engagement Participates in National Leadership Program

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce offers a 4-year nonprofit development program that Dianne Samples from the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is taking full advantage of. She's completed her first year at the Institute for Organization Management.



Samples traveled to Tucson, Arizona in order to learn new leadership skills through the program that’s been around since 1921. Institute graduates are known across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations. The curriculum has taught tens of thousands of these graduates how to build stronger organizations over the last 105 years.



The program's goal is to teach those in leadership roles how to better serve their members, while also becoming effective business advocates. The curriculum requires four weeklong sessions at universities across the country, which covers marketing, finance, and organizational strategy. The program encourages interactive learning and national networking opportunities.



Samples says her first year has pushed her to think differently about leadership, engagement, as well as how chambers help build strong communities and connected business ecosystems. She says gaining a fresh perspective from professionals across the country has resonated with her most.



A link to more information on the Institute for Organization Management is posted below.