Howell Chamber Welcomes New Membership Development Director

August 25, 2019

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has a new Membership Development Director.



Dianne Samples will be joining the organization as Membership Development Director, bringing over 25 years of combined experience in community relations and business development to the Chamber. The Chamber says her lengthy tenure in retail mortgage sales and real estate, along with experience in marketing and community relations for local businesses, make her an ideal fit for the new role.



Samples is excited about beginning work at the Chamber where she’ll contribute to the growth and success of business and the community working directly with chamber members. She and her husband, Guy, are lifelong Howell residents that raised their three grown children in Howell. Samples is said to have been very active in the Livingston County United Way serving on its Development Council. She was recognized for her efforts and awarded the Charles Itsell Volunteer of the Year award in 2016. Samples has also been engaged in Livingston County Chambers, lending her leadership and management abilities to numerous events as chairperson, committee member and volunteer.



The Chamber says Samples is equipped with an energetic history of assessing community needs, analyzing data and building strategic partnerships, and will make a strong addition to the team.