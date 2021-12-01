Our Town Program Doubles Buying Power At Howell Businesses

December 1, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A program to help support local businesses and give consumers more buying power is coming from the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



The Chamber is again partnering with Consumers Energy for the “Our Town” match program. The program will provide a dollar for dollar match for Chamber Cash purchases starting on Monday, December 6th at noon, while funds are available.



Anyone will be able to purchase Chamber Cash and get a match of up to $250 for use at any of the more than 25 Howell merchants that are participating.



The Our Town program will match $10,000, bringing in $20,000 in chamber cash certificates to be used at Chamber member businesses. Certificates can be purchased in increments of $10, $20, and $50, up to $250 total that will then be doubled.



Howell Area Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Best said that the program was very successful last year and that they are excited to do it again. Best said “the goal is to support local small businesses during the holiday season and give consumers more local buying power, especially in the current economy.”



A complete list of participating merchants can be found at www.Howell.org/chambercash.