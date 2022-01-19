Howell Chamber's Citizen Of The Year Dinner Coming February 3rd

January 19, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has announced award recipients that will be honored during its upcoming annual dinner.



The Chamber’s 65th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation will be held on Thursday, February 3rd, at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. This year’s theme is Building the Future of Business Together. The event will recognize community leaders and achievements, on top of spotlighting the Chamber’s many programs and events.



Several award recipients were announced on Wednesday, but the recipient of the Citizen of the Year award, as is the Chamber’s tradition, is being held secret until the end of the evening. Chamber President Janelle Best said, in a release, that everyone loves to guess who the Citizen of the Year will be, and this event is a lot of fun for everyone and a great way to recognize those in the community that go above and beyond.



Announced winners who will be recognized at the Dinner include Rick Resinger for the Chamber Spirit Award, Lucas Vetter for the Community Collaboration Award, Heather Aeschliman for the Community Improvement Award, and The Great Foodini, herself, Renee Chodkowski with the Chamber Hall of Famer Award. Two Chamber Champion sponsors will also be recognized in Brighton Ford and Citizens Insurance.



The event will begin at 5:30pm on the 3rd, with a strolling dinner at 6:30. Cost to attend is $65 per person. For more information, or to register, call the Howell chamber at 517-546-3920, or go online to Howell.org.