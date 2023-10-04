Howell Chamber To Host Coffee, Council & Candidates Thursday

October 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members have a chance to meet with Howell City Council candidates and leaders during an informal event tomorrow.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Coffee, Council & Candidates” from 9 to 11am at the Howell Opera House.



Among those in attendance will include Howell City Manager Erv Suida, Mayor Bob Ellis, and Council members Jan Lobur, Nick Hertrich, Erin Britten, and Alex Clos.



Mayoral Candidate and former Mayor Nick Proctor will also be on hand, along with Council Candidate Adam Smiddy.



Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor will provide an update on the district’s “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future” November bond proposal.



Seats are still available for the meet and greet, and questions are welcome.



Registration information is available in the provided link.