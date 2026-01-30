Howell Area Chamber Of Commerce Hosts 69th Annual Dinner & Citizen Of The Year Presentation

January 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 69th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation Thursday night.



The Chamber’s signature event brought together business leaders, elected officials, nonprofit partners, and community members to celebrate excellence, leadership, and the collective impact of the Livingston County region.



The evening’s theme, “The Power of WE,” was said to have reflected the Chamber’s commitment to collaboration, shared leadership, and community-driven progress as the organization enters its 77th year. The program highlighted the people and organizations shaping Livingston County today while setting a bold vision for the year ahead.



The most anticipated moment of the evening was the announcement of the 2025 Citizen of the Year, a recognition kept confidential until the presentation. This year’s honor was awarded to Pastor Jeffrey Blagg (left), in recognition of his decades-long commitment to faith, service, leadership, and compassion throughout the Livingston County community.



A release states “Blagg has been a steady and unifying presence, offering guidance, generosity, and quiet leadership during moments of both celebration and challenge. His impact extends far beyond the walls of the church, touching countless lives through mentorship, service, and unwavering dedication to community well-being”.



Chamber President Janelle Smith emphasized the significance of the evening, stating:

“This night is about celebrating the people who show up, step forward, and lead with purpose. When we come together—across industries, sectors, and communities—we create something far greater than any one of us could accomplish alone. That’s the Power of WE, and it’s what continues to move our region forward.”



Also during the program, the Chamber recognized outstanding nominees and announced this year’s award recipients through a live voting process.



Rick Scofield Business of the Year Award

Nominees:

• First Impression Print & Marketing

• Boss Engineering

• Aberrant Ales



Winner: Aberrant Ales





Community Engagement & Philanthropy Award

Nominees:

• Jake Andrews, Hartland Insurance Agency

• Michael Sage, DTE Energy

• John Cueter, Brighton Ford



Winner: Jake Andrews, Hartland Insurance Agency







Business Innovation Award

Nominees:

• Trinity Health Livingston

• Titan Plumbing Group

• Medline Industries



Winner: Trinity Health Livingston





The 69th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation was presented by Brighton Ford and Trinity Health Livingston.