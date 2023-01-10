Howell Chamber Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 66th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Presentation next month.



The event recognizes community leaders and achievements while spotlighting key Chamber programs and events. The theme for the event is “Onward & Upward, Moving Business to New Heights”.



Chamber President Janelle Best says the Annual Dinner Committee chose this year’s theme to highlight the full return of the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in 2022. She says the theme “Onward and Upward” portrays hot air balloons rising above mountains that symbolize the ability to rise above the many hurdles that everyone has encountered over the past few years.



Best added they’re all very excited to bring together members, businesses, and community leaders to celebrate and highlight this year’s Annual Award recipients and unveil the Citizen of the Year.



Award recipients being honored at the event include: Aludyne (Chamber Innovator of the Year Award), Susan Pominville, Abovo Visual Communications (Community Excellence Award), Nathan Burd, Livingston County Administrator (Rising Star Award), and Eileen Zilch, Community Catalysts (Game Changer Award).



The announcement of the Citizen of the Year is kept a closely guarded secret and announced at the end of the evening.



The annual dinner celebration begins at 5pm on February 1st with a strolling dinner and networking at Cleary University-Cleary Commons. The program will commence at 6 pm and will be followed by a celebratory afterglow.



Early registration runs through January 12th at $70 per person. After that date, registration is $85 per person. Reservations can be made by calling the Howell chamber at 517.546.3920 or by registering online at www.Howell.org.