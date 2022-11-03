Nominations Due For Howell Chamber's 2022 Citizen Of The Year

November 3, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s just a short time left to submit nominations for the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year.



The award is presented annually to a person who has made significant contributions to the quality of life in the Howell area over a period of years.



Nominees should be persons of high character who have excelled in the area of community improvement, charitable endeavors, volunteer involvement, community leadership, government service, nonprofit work, or innovation.



Nominations must be submitted by Friday. A link to the nominating form is provided.