Howell Chamber To Host Revamped "Business To Business" Expo

September 3, 2019

An upcoming event aims to connect the Howell community and businesses.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will host the newly redesigned Business to Business Expo on September 12th from 4 to 7pm at Cleary University's Johnson Center. It will feature many Howell chamber members located in Livingston County and offer an atmosphere for quality engagement between exhibitors and attendees while providing resources for community members. Chamber President Janelle Best says it’s a great opportunity to see a variety of resources, businesses, and services that are offered in the community. She says there will also be an opportunity to meet some of the new Chamber staff and learn about new programs that will be supporting the Fantasy of Lights.



The Business to Business Expo is open to the public and free to attend. The event will feature a cash bar, prize drawings and give-a-ways, on-site professional headshots, appetizers, and local beer and wine tastings. Details can be found throguh the link. (JM)