Howell Chamber Announces Annual Award Recipients

December 18, 2019

Award recipients for all but one category have been announced in advance of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce’s 63rd Annual Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation will take place on Thursday, January 23rd, at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. Each year at the dinner the Howell chamber recognizes and highlights community leaders and achievements, while spotlighting key chamber programs and activities. Six award recipients have been announced this week.



The Young Professional Award will go to Jessica Bergum, with Trish Phelps taking the Chamber Spirit Award. Uptown Coffee will receive the Community Improvement Award, while the State Street Project will be recognized as the Community Collaboration Award winner. April Dertian and Brandon Krugh will be honored with the Game Changer Award, and Howell Public Schools will receive the Howell Chamber Hall of Famer Award.



The announcement of the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award is kept secret and will be announced at the end of the evening.



Cost to attend the event is $65 per person, and reservations are now being accepted. They can be made by calling the Howell chamber at 517-546-3920, or by emailing Michelle Tokan at mtokan@howell.org.(MK)