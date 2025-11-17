Howell Businesses Gearing Up for Annual Deck the Alley

November 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Downtown Howell is preparing for Friday's annual Deck the Alley, with a tree lighting, Santa, caroling and hot cocoa.



Howell Western Wear's Lynn Elberson told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison the holiday event has grown substantially over the past decade.



"This Friday, from 6 pm to 8pm, you need to come and see us. It's a magical evening. Santa walks us down the alley and lights the alley as he goes. It's a super magical night. We're super excited about it," Elberson said.



The Alley District runs behind Howell Western Wear, M Street Bakery, the Carriage House and other downtown businesses.



"We have been working on getting the alley as beautiful as it possibly can be. We're going to make sure it is Instagram-worthy," said Kim Wilson from the Carriage House. "All of the businesses are already over-the-top Christmas."



Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the local food pantry as part of Stuff the Alley, which also enters you into a raffle for a $1,000 shopping spree.



"Some of the things that are in high-demand at the pantry are canned protein. Anything that is shelf stable. If you're going to look in your cupboards, please make sure it is 2025 or later," said Amy Binns at Sonrise Church.



Click below for more details and to listen to the full interview.