Howell & Brighton Libraries Now Offering Curbside Pickup

June 10, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Starting today, both the Howell and Brighton libraries will be offering curbside pickup of library materials.



After more than two months of being closed by the COVID-19 shutdown, the Brighton District Library began offering curbside pickup on Monday. Materials can be requested in the Library catalog or patrons can call to place requests. You can find details on the library’s website, along with information about plans to eventually reopen the facility to the public.



Meanwhile, the Howell Carnegie District Library starts curbside pickup today. Patrons are advised to use the one-way back driveway (parallel to Clinton Street), near the drop boxes and enter from Center Street. Staff will be outside and ready to assist, but patrons are asked to remain in their car. Details are available on their website.