Howell Boys, Hartland Girls State Champs in Snowboarding

March 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell High School boys' snowboarding team is celebrating back-to-back state championships this season.



Anson Forsyth won the individual championship for the second straight year, as the Highlanders had three of the top four racers at Treetops Resorts in Gaylord.



"This is the best the boys have ever done," head coach Mark Pearsall told WHMI News. "Last year was the first year they won states outright. To do that feat again in a second year, having as many underclassmen as we do, it's a huge shout out."



"We're going to lose Anson Forsyth and Wilson Zimlich, and riders like that, who have contributed so much to the team for the last four years, but there are lot of kids waiting in the waters below that are looking to break out."



In the girls team event, Hartland won its first championship. Milford was second, Howell third, Lakeland fourth and Pinckney fifth.



Local snowboarders practice at Mt. Brighton, where they get to cross paths with a local Olympian from time to time.



"Jake Vedder, he coaches a lot of our kids. We use his equipment, but this year, not so much because of the Olympics. He'll be around next year to give his expertise to all the kids on multiple teams," said Pearsall.



"Shout out to Treetops, which is where we go for the state finals. They always seem to have enough snow to make it work."



Photos courtesy of both teams.