Howell Board Ratifies New Teacher Contract

August 20, 2019

As Howell Public Schools prepares to welcome back students to class next Monday, August 26th, they’ll do with a new contract already in place for the district’s teachers.



In a special meeting held Monday afternoon, the Howell Public Schools Board of Education ratified a new two-year agreement for the approximately 400 members of the Howell Education Association, the union which represents the district’s teachers. The deal includes annual step increases, along with a 2% wage increase in the first year of the deal, with a 1% increase in the second year.



Deven Parrish, an English teacher at Howell High School, is the head of the HEA and thanked the board for the cooperative process. "I want to thank the board for approving this contract...It's a fair and equitable contract. It represents the hard work and dedication of both sides." That sentiment was echoed by Superintendent Erin MacGregor. "I just wanted to say to the board 'thank you' for your commitment to this process. I want to thank Deven and Kristi and the rest of the team...thank you for your commitment to the process through the spring and summer. Just excited to start the school year with this behind us and moving forward. It's opening week and we're looking forward to it."



The deal is in effect through June 30th of 2021. (JK)