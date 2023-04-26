Howell Board of Education Members Honored by MASB

April 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two Howell Public Schools School Board members have earned awards from the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) in 2022 for their efforts to improve their leadership skills, demonstrating their commitment to student achievement and their continuous improvement. Awards are earned for classes completed in MASB’s leadership training program, as well as for conference attendance, years of service, and leadership activities.



Courtney Tarara (left), Howell Board of Education vice president, earned a Level 3 Award of Distinction which honors a board member who has completed Levels 1 and 2, a total of four advanced Certified Boardmember Award (CBA) classes, and a minimum of 208 education credits.



Crystal Zurek (right), Howell Board of Education trustee, earned a Level 1 Certified Boardmember Award for completing all 100-Level CBA classes and a Level 2 Award of Merit for completing Level 1 and 45 education credits.



The MASB training and professional development program help board members keep pace with the fast-moving and complex changes in public education. Last year, more than 1,800 school board members statewide participated in MASB’s professional development program for elected school leaders. The hours devoted to this training are above and beyond the time members spend at their local meetings, events and reviewing policies and board packets.



“Our board members are deeply committed to their role within Howell Public Schools. They strive to always do what is in the best interest of our students, staff, families, and community,” said Erin J. MacGregor, Howell Public Schools superintendent. “This commitment is highlighted by Courtney and Crystal’s desire to improve their skills and depth of knowledge by completing several MASB courses and earning various certifications.”



“I’ve worked with school boards and public schools for more than 25 years and am always in awe of the commitment of so many members,” said MASB Executive Director Don Wotruba, CAE. “Schools are under exceptional pressure to be innovative and reinvent the way they deliver education. Training equips them with the tools necessary to make the best decisions for Michigan’s schoolchildren. The time they spend being servant leaders and honing their skills is second to none.”



A complete overview of the individual and whole-board training levels offered by MASB can be viewed at the provided link.