Howell School Board To Interview Applicants Friday

December 20, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Public Schools Board of Education will interview applicants for a vacant seat later this week.



The board is looking to fill the seat vacated by longtime member Marcus Wilcox, who stepped down. The selected individual will serve for the remainder of Wilcox’s term, which ends December 31st, 2024.



The Board of Education will interview applicants and appoint an individual to fill the vacant position during a special meeting scheduled at 8am this Friday.



To apply, interested candidates must submit an Interest in Board Vacancy Packet no later than noon today to the Board of Education office.



