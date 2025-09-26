Howell Artist Showcases LGBTQ+ Art Collage At Grand Rapids ArtPrize

September 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell artist is showcasing an LGBTQ+ art collage at the Grand Rapids ArtPrize competition.



Cleary University issued the following release:



Local artist Lora Garcelon never expected her “angry art starts” would explode into a national painting “campaign,” attracting artists and non-artists from across the country who wanted to participate in her message of love, support and hope for the LGBTQ+ community.



Following the presidential election, Garcelon, the mother of a gay child and a trans child, was desperate for an outlet to release her outrage, frustration and despair. She went outside her home and began throwing paint, rocks, sticks and anything she could find onto sheets of watercolor paper.



Looking over her raw, chaotic pieces, Garcelon felt a sense of peace and calmness. It was then she decided to transform her angry expressions into artistic messages of hope. She began painting over the watercolor papers and asked a handful of friends from the art community to join her. She cut 16 squares in hopes of finding 16 people who wanted to participate in her small project. Within a few weeks, she was flooded with emails and text messages from hundreds of people across the country who wanted to be involved.



Today, she is showcasing her “Together Art” five paneled collage of 115 individual artistic expressions at ArtPrize, a competition and cultural phenomenon that has grabbed the attention of artists from around the world. This year’s event runs from Thursday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 4, blanketing the City of Grand Rapids through its streets, parks, museums, breweries, restaurants, hotels and many more locations throughout downtown.



Garcelon’s collage will hang at Zeal Aerial Fitness in Grand Rapids (131 Caledonia St NE).



“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by the support for this project that started as a random ‘throwfest’ in my backyard,” Garcelon laughs. “I think I reached out to three or four friends and my message went viral very quickly. Instead of anger, people are expressing love, which is far more powerful. Through this art initiative, I hope people are feeling a greater sense of connection and belonging. Support for the LGBTQ+ community is diverse; it is everywhere and everyone,” Garcelon points out.



“Anger can be a powerful force for good if it used the right way,” she finds.



“I am thrilled to display this collaborative collage at ArtPrize, not just for its artistic impression, but most importantly for its message of hope,” Garcelon says.



After ArtPrize, Garcelon hopes to display “Together Art” at venues across the country. Its first stop was Cleary University, where Garcelon volunteers to work with local high school art students who participate in a two-day Secunda Immersive Art Experience at the university.



Cleary University, which serves as the site of the Arthur Secunda Museum, is “committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone,” announces Brett Rogers, director of Marketing. “Hosting Lora Garcelon’s “Together Art Project” aligns with our efforts to celebrate diverse voices and provide an atmosphere for meaningful artistic expression, as demonstrated by the Arthur Secunda Museum on our campus. This powerful piece created by Lora and 100 others from across the country reflects themes of resilience, unity and hope – values that resonate deeply within our campus community.”



If your organization would like to exhibit the collage, contact at Garcelon at loragarcelon@msn.com.